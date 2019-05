William Byron has attended races at Charlotte Motor Speedwaysince childhood. On Sunday, all eyes will be on the 21-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native when he leads the field to green for the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600. Byron became the youngest Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole winner in the speedway's history during Spectrum Pole Night on Thursday, rocketing to the pole with a 29.440-second, 183.424-mile-per-hour lap.