DURHAM, N.C. — Duke forward Zion Williamson earned a pair of weekly awards on Monday, being named National Player of the Week by the Citizen Naismith Trophy and Freshman of the Week by the ACC.

It is the ACC-leading fourth Freshman of the Week award for Williamson.

The Spartanburg, S.C., native averaged a team-leading 27.5 points and shot .793 (23-of-29) from the field in a pair of wins at Notre Dame and over St. John’s last week. He also averaged 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 3.0 steals as the Blue Devils improved to 19-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

At Notre Dame, Williamson scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting, collected nine rebounds and totaled four blocks. Against the Red Storm, the freshman led all scorers with 29 points and registered six rebounds while tying a career-high with five steals.

Williamson is the nation’s only player averaging 20.0+ points and shooting .600+ from the field. He’s also the only player in the country with 40+ steals (44), 40+ blocks (41) and 40+ dunks (47). He is the ACC’s second leading scorer (22.3), is third in rebounding (9.0), first in field goal percentage (.687), third in steals (2.1) and fourth in blocks (2.0).