Wingate University wins its first NCAA Division II College Baseball World Series

WINGATE, N.C. — There is a new champion in town, as Wingate University wins their first Division II College Baseball World Series.
The Bulldogs were on the ropes after losing their first fame in the World Series earlier this week, battle back to win the championship.
Head Coach Jeff Gregory became the program's head coach in 2011 and is a former player. Under Gregory, the Bulldogs have gone to the NCAA Tournament four times and won three South Atlantic Conference titles.
The Bulldogs end the season with a 38-13 record after defeating Central Missouri 5-3.
