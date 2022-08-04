Baseball is back! Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers open seasons

Baseball is back in the Triad.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Minor League Baseball is back in the Triad! The 2022 season began Friday night for a few of our baseball teams.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers opened the season at home against the Rome Braves.

In the first pitch of the season, Rome's Cody Milligan lied the single to center.

The Braves went up 1-0 after Justin Henry Malloy singled to right field to being in Milligan.

The Hoppers tried to stop the Braves. Jackson Glenn fielded the grounder and Abraham Guitierrez made the grab for the out. The Hoppers couldn't stop them enough.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Rome Braves 16-6 in their home opener. The Hoppers and Brave meet up again Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The series concludes Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Over in Winston-Salem, the Dash faced the Hickory Crawdads to start the season.

The top of the 1st ended with Sean Burke striking out Cody Freeman.

In the bottom of the first, Bryan Ramos hit a line drive to right field for the first home run of the game. It was the first score of the game. The Dash went up 1-0.

Right after, Luis Mieses doubled on a line drive to left field.