"Minor League Baseball is very close to my heart": White Sox announcer set to host event for Winston-Salem Dash

Jason Benetti will be the emcee for the 2021 Virtual Hot Stove Banquet.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash are hosting the 2021 Virtual Hot Stove Banquet next week. White Sox announcer Jason Benetti will host it.

"Every time I'm not doing a game, I can't wait for the next game I do," said Jason Benetti, who is the play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox.

It's a different experience every time. It's why Benetti said he loved calling games. He said he wouldn't be going into his 6th season calling games without being a part of the Minor League Baseball first.

"Minor League baseball is very close to my heart because without minor league baseball I promise you I would be a way worse announcer," said Benetti.

Before spending about a decade in the Carolina League, he got a law degree from Wake Forest and spend about 6 years announcing High Point basketball games.

"Winston has a very near and dear place in the my heart," said Benetti.

He wont be able to come visit this year, but Benetti said he's excited to connect with White Sox players who once played for the Dash.

"People will see during the Hot Stove event exactly how important baseball is in Winston-Salem and baseball in Winston-Salem has been to them. I feel the same way about the city. I'm excited to do it because it's home to me."

What is it about the Triad that makes it feel like home to you?

"Just the giving nature of the souls in the Triad area will always stick with me," said Benetti. "In different parts of the country, I think there's a different atmosphere, and in Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro, there was always a what's ours is yours type of feeling and I love that."