The school district said if a student does not have a valid physical on or after March 1, they will need an updated one before joining in any workouts.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Friday it will resume high school sports in July.

The school system said it will continue with high school sports starting July 6.

The district said high school sports teams will be allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning July 6 and said summer workouts will initially be allowed for fall sports only.

The school system said it will use the next few weeks to make sure each high school has the necessary supplies and equipment needed to provide safe and clean facilities.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said all athletic personnel will be trained to follow guidelines set forth by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and local health officials.

“All student athletes who have a valid pre-participation physical exam on or after March 1, will be granted a temporary one-year extension through the end of the 2020-21 academic year,” the school system said in a press release.

“Additionally, the NCHSAA has eliminated the second dead period week of July 20-26. Schools and coaches are reminded, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer activities must be voluntary and cannot be required or as a prerequisite for making a team,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said. “Schools will respect all family vacations that were already planned for the dead week period.”

The school system said the July 6 date is subject to change if state and local directives deem it necessary. The district said the decision for start dates in winter, spring and middle school sports has not yet been made.

