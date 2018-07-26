GREENVILLE, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem National Little League team is coming back to the Triad as champions.

The 10u little league baseball team competed in the Tournament of State Champions Regional Championship this week and defeated Northwood Little League of Taylors, SC, 8-6 to win the title.

Congrats to Winston-Salem National Little League on winning the 10-year-old regional TOSC Championship 8-6 over Northwood Little League (SC). Go NC! pic.twitter.com/jHpLCzhiGy — North Carolina Little League Baseball Info (@NorthCarolinaLL) July 25, 2018

The Nats took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but South Carolina scored six unanswered runs.

Winston-Salem then scored 7 in a row to rally and win the regional championship.

The victory marks Winston-Salem's first-ever TOSC title.

