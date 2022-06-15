Glenn High School and North Carolina A&T alumni CJ Beatty is giving inspiring the next generation of baseball and softball players with help from the Dash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad athlete turned motivational speaker is using his reach to empower those in his community while aiming to grow the game of baseball simultaneously.

The name CJ Beatty is one that diehard baseball fans in the Triad just might be familiar with. He made his name in the game right here.

From Glenn High School to North Carolina A&T State University and spent some time in Winston-Salem with the Dash.

Now he and his hometown team are coming together to pass his love for the game of baseball on to the next generation of athletes.

"It's huge to give back, you know in order for me to get where I'm at, someone did that for me."

CJ Beatty or better known as 'The Baseball/Softball Mentor', along with help from the Winston-Salem Dash is providing kids from all over the Triad the chance to feel like professional ball players for a day.

"It's one thing to come watch the Dash put an amazing product out on the field, now we can get those that want to play for the Dash a chance to get access to the field, and that's what this is all about."

Providing this experience for the kids of the Triad is an opportunity the Winston-Salem Dash know they can't pass up.

"It's just really exciting and special and really ties into the fact that we want to be a community face and involved with the people of our community that we serve in our ballpark."

So this Saturday morning from 9 am-11 am at Trust Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem, kids from ages 8 to 12 can come out and learn the fundamentals of the game from a hometown hero.