WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University has named Kevin Anderson the third Wild Card for the 2019 tournament, which will be held August 17 through 24 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex adjacent to BB&T Field. Competitors from the playing field acceptance list and wild cards now total 41 of the slots in the tournament’s 48-player singles draw.

“We love having Kevin in Winston-Salem and are thrilled that his first matches since Wimbledon will be in the Triad,” said Winston-Salem Open tournament director Bill Oakes. “He’s a tough competitor and knows that being here gives a great opportunity to prepare for the US Open.”

Anderson, a 33-year-old, 6-foot-8 native of Johannesburg, South Africa, holds dual citizenship in the United States. Currently living and training in Delray Beach, Florida, he owns six career titles, including the 2015 Winston-Salem Open crown. Most recently, Anderson took the title at the Maharashtra Open in Pune, India. He is currently ranked No. 14 and as recently as 2018 was as high as No. 5. He reached the finals of the US Open in 2017, losing to Nadal, and the finals of Wimbledon in 2018, losing to Djokovic. Anderson has been plagued with a knee injury recently, greatly reducing his play this year.

“We know he has struggled with injury for a lot of the year, but we are looking forward to watching him here this year,” Oakes added. “His size makes him a lot of fun to watch and the fan base here in Winston-Salem definitely enjoys cheering him on.”

To be the first to be notified about additional wild card player announcements download the Winston-Salem Open official tournament app. The app provides innovative ways to elevate the fan experience with instant access to draws and live scores, news and event information, and tickets. The app also offers a way for fans to enjoy fun challenges and trivia where they can earn points to redeem for one-of-a-kind experiences and tournament merchandise.