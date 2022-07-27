Winston-Salem Open Announces Player Field for 2022 Event

Some top names include former 2016 champion Pablo Carreno Busta, currently World No. 22, and last year’s winner Ilya Ivashka.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 27, 2022) – The Winston-Salem Open is pleased to welcome its 2022 main draw field to the Piedmont Triad for the August event.

“We feel like we have a great mix of talent to showcase this year,” says Jeff Ryan, the tournament director.

“Fans will have a one-of-a-kind experience to witness Grand Slam champions play alongside tomorrow’s stars in an intimate setting at our world-class event,” Ryan adds.

Some top names include former 2016 champion Pablo Carreno Busta, currently World No. 22, and last year’s winner Ilya Ivashka (No. 53), who claimed his maiden ATP title in Winston-Salem.

Five American players receive direct entry into the tournament, including North Carolina native Tommy Paul (No. 36) and fan-favorite Frances Tiafoe (No. 29). Maxime Cressy joins the field coming off a title in Newport, R.I., and sits at No. 34 in the world rankings. Cressy will make his first Winston-Salem Open appearance. Marcos Giron (No. 55) returns to the event after a quarterfinal run in 2021, and 20-year-old rising star Brandon Nakashima (56) notches his first trip to the Piedmont.

Rising international stars include one of the biggest movers in the last 12 months, Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. Last August he was ranked outside the top 100, and this year he enters the Winston-Salem Open currently No. 26 seeking his maiden ATP Tour-level title.

2022 Roland-Garros semifinalist Holger Rune of Demark (No. 27) will make his first trip to the Piedmont. The 19-year-old is the top-ranked Danish player in Pepperstone ATP rankings history and has already claimed one title this year.

Fans can also look forward to some familiar names as Britain’s Kyle Edmund makes this return after battling a long-term knee problem since October of 2020. Edmund was a quarterfinalist in Winston-Salem in 2018 when he was enjoying his best results as No. 14 in the ATP rankings.

Belgian star David Goffin has entered the 2022 event after a fantastic Wimbledon where he made it to the final eight this summer, ultimately losing a five-set battle to Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Goffin has played Winston-Salem on three previous occasions making it to the quarterfinals twice.

Fabio Fognini, the 35-year-old Italian entertainer and World No. 54 will add to the action. Fognini broke into the world’s top 10 for the first time in 2019 and has more than 300 match wins and nine ATP titles to his credit.

The tournament has already allocated two of its four wild cards: 2020 U.S. Open Champion and former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem of Austria and former World No. 4 Japan’s Kei Nishikori – both of whom are returning to action after injury-related setbacks.

“This is such a great international field, and we know the fans will get to see high quality tennis every day of our event. It’s an honor to be able to offer this kind of opportunity to our community,” adds Ryan.