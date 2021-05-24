Winston-Salem Open returns at full-scale capacity August 21-28

It's the first tennis tournament in the world to announce a full-scale re-emergence.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Open will return to Wake Forest University this summer after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Winston-Salem Open officials.

The tournament will re-open at 100% seating capacity, making it the first tennis tournament in the world to announce a full-scale re-emergence.

The tournament will be held August 21-28.

"We are thrilled to welcome you back to the facilities at Wake Forest University and have missed every single one of those smiling faces," organizers of the tournament said in a release.