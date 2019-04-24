WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State baseball players, fans and alumni came together to take part in one final home game for the program.

The Rams hosted Catawba College Tuesday night, losing 9-2.

It was a bittersweet night, as fans had the chance to celebrate the history of Winston-Salem State baseball, but also watch as an era comes to an end.

The university will eliminate the baseball program after the 2019 season and replace it with men's golf in 2020.

WSSU baseball had been independent of any conference since 2017, when the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), home of the Rams, eliminated baseball as a sport.

In a March news release, then-interim Director of Athletics George Knox said, "Eliminating a sport is always painful. Our first concern is the academic and athletic experience of our student-athletes. We will work with the team members who are affected by this decision to ensure their success either here at WSSU or at other universities. While we are sad to say goodbye to the sport, the team’s successes will always be a part of this university’s history.”

The team will conclude the season in doubleheaders against Claflin Saturday, April 27 in South Carolina, and Sunday, April 28, in Asheboro.