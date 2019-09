PEMBROKE, NC – The Winston-Salem State Rams will have to wait a little while longer before they get the 2019 football season started as Thursday’s football season opener at UNC Pembroke has been moved to Saturday evening with a 7:00 p.m. start.

The move was made due to the threat of inclement weather moving through North Carolina Wednesday and Thursday.

The Rams and the Braves will open the 2019 football season at Grace P. Johnson Stadium in Pembroke, N.C.