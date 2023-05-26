Winston-Salem State sponsoring student's racecar at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Rajah Caruth's #44 will feature a special paint scheme in this year's Alsco Uniform 300

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will call North Carolina home for the second straight weekend, as the drivers will burn up the track down in Charlotte for this year's Coca-Cola 600 and today we learned about one of the drivers whose car will have a unique paint scheme this Saturday.

Rajah Caruth is one of the newest faces in racing, and when he's not spending time on the track. He's in the classroom studying to earn a Bachelor's degree in Motorsport Management from Winston-Salem State University (WSSU). Tomorrow, down at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Caruth and his #44 car will honor the Ram Fam.

"It's extraordinary to represent my school and colleagues, my peers, my friends, and mentors on the race track. Especially in a sport I love", said Caruth.

For the second straight year, Caruth's car will feature a special tribute to the HBCU he calls home.

"It's been amazing growing up here at WSSU. I didn't get to live on campus but I started my in-person classes after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and the friendships and relationships I've made at this school will stick with me for the rest of my life" Caruth told us.

Rajah Caruth is still looking for his first professional win on the Xfinity series, but he's got the entire university supporting him, including Chancellor Elwood Robinson.

"I don't know, is there another level above cool? Whatever that is, that's what this is. To have the opportunity to have a student like Rajah, one a great student, individual, and person, but he's opening up new avenues and pathways for people to get into sports", WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson said.

"Every time I have on the Winston (WSSU) colors I think about all the people I've met during my time here, and to be able to represent them in the sport I love and the one I'm working to build a legacy in is really a dream come true," Caruth said.