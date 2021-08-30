Winston-Salem State vs. UNC Pembroke football opener gets canceled due to COVID-19

Officials said cancelling the game was in the best interest of all student-athletes, coaching staff, and fans.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem State University vs. UNC-Pembroke football opener has been canceled due to COVID-19, according to university officials.

“As week one of Ram football was set to be underway, UNC Pembroke Athletics has notified the WSSU that due to COVID-19 Protocols, the opening game against UNCP will be canceled,” Winston-Salem State wrote in a news release.

Officials said cancelling the game was in the best interest of all student-athletes, coaching staff, and fans.

“Canceling competitions is not something that we wanted to face as we start the season, but the safety of our student-athletes on both teams is the most important. The delta variant of COVID-19 presents many unknowns, so we must do all that we can to minimize the spread,” Athletic Director Etienne Thomas said. “Although we won’t be playing this Saturday, there’s lots of football left in the season. The return of the Rams is just around the corner.”

According to university officials, consideration for rescheduling the game has not yet been determined.

“The Rams will continue with regularly scheduled practices this week to prepare for the September 11 game against Catawba and followed by the highly anticipated matchup against North Carolina Central.”

You can view the Ram’s full schedule and buy tickets on Winston-Salem State University’s website.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.