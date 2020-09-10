Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools cancels this year's Frank Spencer Holiday Classic

A spokesperson for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said the tradition will be even stronger next year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Friday it won’t host the 46th Annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament.

“Due to guidelines set forth by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, we will not host the tournament this year,” the school district said in a press release.

The revised NCHSAA calendar and shortened basketball season forced the district to suspend the tournament until next year.

“The tradition of coming together with friends and family during the holiday break to support athletics will rebound as strong as ever next year when North Forsyth and RJ Reynolds will again host the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic,” said district athletic director John Sullivan.

