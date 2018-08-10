CLEVELAND -- Chief Wahoo's days are numbered now that the Cleveland Indians are in the postseason.

Even if the team stretches out its season by advancing to the World Series, there isn't much space remaining on the 2018 MLB calendar.

The Indians will retire Chief Wahoo from its uniforms and field at the conclusion of the season, though it will still be available on gear in the team shop in the future.

Players wore Chief Wahoo on hats and jersey sleeves during Monday's home game, which some Twitter users pointed out was also Indigenous Peoples Day.

MLB is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a team called the Indians wearing Chief Wahoo hats and a stadium full of Braves fans doing the tomahawk chop — Erik Figge (@ErikFigge) October 8, 2018

The last day of chief wahoo on Tribe unis could be on Indigenous People Day? I feel like this is too on point to be a coincidence... — Jay Mazzone (@jmazzuno) October 8, 2018

The Cleveland Indians are wearing the Chief Wahoo logo on their hats and jerseys on Indigenous Peoples Day. They deserve to get swept today — Avin Das (@JimmySparkles) October 8, 2018

would love to see cleveland stay alive today but i have an especially bad feeling about wearing chief wahoo for an elimination game on indigenous peoples day. — israelmartin (@israelmartin) October 8, 2018

Some pretty blatant racism by Cleveland rocking “Chief Wahoo” caps on Indigenous People’s Day. — Blaqq Rob (@BlaqqRob) October 8, 2018

Cleveland entered Monday's game amid a 2-0 series deficit to the Houston Astros, meaning a loss marks the end of Chief Wahoo's run.

Fans remain divided on the logo's use, which MLB decided to phase out amid concerns it's offensive to Native Americans, but a Baldwin Wallace University poll issued in March found that most Northeast Ohioans still favor Chief Wahoo.

Sixty-two percent of those polled said the logo "makes [them] proud of the Indians," while 70 percent said the logo "represents more than the team—it represents the city of Cleveland."

