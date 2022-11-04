Northern Guilford alum 17th pick in WNBA Draft

GCS alum and NC State Center Elissa Cunane was selected by Seattle with 17th pick in WNBA Draft. GO ELISSA!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane is heading to the WNBA!

It's a huge day for the Northern Guilford Nighthawk family as one of the best people and athletes to ever walk the school's hallways has her dreams come true in tonight's draft as she was selected at the 17th pick by the Seattle Storm.

"I was just looking forward to hearing my name called. I didn't have a specific team in mind that I wanted to go to so being picked up by Seattle is amazing," Cunane said.

When Cunane's career at Northern came to an end, she went on to become one of the best players in NC State women's basketball history.

Cunane's former high school basketball coach Kim Furlough explains how she recognized her talents early in high school. "She was so dominant in high school," Furlough expressed. "All four years, especially in her junior and senior years, she had [gotten] in the weight room and [gotten] so much stronger. Her footwork was always phenomenal. Her work ethic was always phenomenal. I knew she had all the tools to get to where [she's] going tonight."

Cunane, a three-time all-American, was named the most valuable player in the 2022 ACC tournament. The 6' 5'' center also holds the record for the most free throws made in a career. During her four seasons with the NC State, she started in 101 out of a possible 125 games.

The Summerfield native ended her time at NC State ranked sixth in scoring (1,855), fifth in rebounds (986), and seventh in double-doubles (34).

The 2022 WNBA season tips off on May 6, and the league's 26th regular season will end on Aug. 14, followed by the WNBA Playoffs.