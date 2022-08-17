Current world-ranked tennis champions to appear at Winston-Salem Open

Five of current world top 10 doubles players lead Winston-Salem Open field.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University hosts the Winston-Salem Open this weekend.

Former Winston-Salem Open champions, a 2022 Wimbledon champion and five of the world's top 10 players highlight a stacked 2022 doubles main draw.

Fresh off a win at the National Bank Open, Neal Skupski (GBR) and Wesley Koolhof (NED) will enter the Winston-Salem Open with six titles together in 2022. Skupski has played in the Piedmont on three previous occasions with two runs to the semi-finals in 2018 and 2019.

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) won in 2021 with Matwe Middlekoop and partners this year with two-time champion Jean-Julien Rojer (NED).

Rojer won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 with Horia Tecau. Arevalo and Rojer are currently ranked 7 and 8.

Matthew Ebden (AUS) will partner with country man John Peers. Edben won Wimbledon earlier this summer with compatriot Max Purcell, defeating Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic. They are currently ranked 13 and 10 with five titles to their partnership in 2022.

2019 Winston-Salem Open semifinalists and 2016 US Open champions Jamie Murray (GBR) and Bruno Soares (BRA) will also return to the Piedmont Triad looking for their first title of 2022.

"We are thrilled with the list of players we have to showcase this year. It's a list of incredible talent," Winston-Salem Open tournament director, Jeff Ryan said.

Grigor Dimitrov accepted a wild card into the singles main draw. He was formerly ranked no. three and is currently sitting at no. 18.

Dimitrov has not visited the Piedmont Triad since the first tournament in 2011, making it into the fourth round.

"It's great for Winston-Salem Open fans that we get the chance to welcome Grigor back. The tournament has grown so much since he was last here, and of course, so has Grigor," Ryan added.

Dimitrov is the only Bulgarian champion in ATP Tour history with eight titles and more than 350 match wins to his name. He has advanced to the semifinals of three of the four major tournaments -- the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.