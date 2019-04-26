WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kienus Boulware is out as Winston-Salem State University's Head Football Coach.

The university released a statement on Friday saying Boulware is being dismissed from his duties.

The statement reads: "Winston-Salem State University has provided head football coach Kienus Boulware with a notice of its intent to dismiss him from employment for cause. Mr. Boulware has the right to appeal his dismissal within 30 days; per university policy he has been suspended with pay pending the exhaustion of his right to file an appeal."

Winston-Salem State has named Assistant Coach Robert Massey as interim head football coach.