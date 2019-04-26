WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University plans to get rid of its head football coach.

In a statement, school officials say they gave coach Kienus Boulware "notice of its intent to dismiss him from employment for cause."

The university told us Boulware violated university policy, but they wouldn't go into specifics.

Boulware has the right to appeal the school's decision within 30 days. His attorney, Jones Byrd Jr., says he plans to do so.

Boulware released a statement that reads in part:

"It has been my honor and pleasure to coach the football team at Winston-Salem State University for the past 9 years, including the last 5 as the head coach. While we have enjoyed a great deal of success on the field during that time, my greatest achievement and greatest honor has been watching our fine student athletes mature and grow into fine men. I have always acted with the best interest of my student athletes at heart while preserving the integrity of the university. I respect the administration of this fine university, but strongly disagree with my termination."

The university suspended Boulware with pay.

That paid suspension will last for 30 days.

Boulware has been the head coach since 2014.

Winston-Salem State has named Assistant Coach Robert Massey as interim head football coach.