The 2023 Wyndham Championship I Keeping up with the latest on the course

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 84th Wyndham Championship runs from August 2-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.
This tournament means a lot for golfers who are trying to make the cut for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It is the regular-season final on the PGA Tour. The top 70 players make the cut.
Wednesday: The First Round
After round 1, Russell Henley sits at the top of the leaderboard. He shot 8-under 62 and takes a one-shot lead heading into the second round. Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An are tied for second. They shot 7-under 63. Andrew Novak is in 4th after shooting 6-under 64. Adam Scott and J.T. Poston are tied for 5th after shooting 5-under 65.
Adam Scott is sitting at No. 81 in the FedEx Cup Standings. He needs to have a big week to save his season.
Justin Thomas is a big name on the course, who is trying to make the playoffs. He comes into the week 79th in the FedEx Cup standings. In round one, he shot a 70.
The second round begins at 6:45 a.m. at Sedgefield Country Club.
