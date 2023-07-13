NC A&T pitcher drafted to the Miami Marlins

NC A&T right-handed pitcher Xavier Meachem was selected in the 10th round with the 293rd overall pick.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dreams came true for hundreds of players across the country.

North Carolina A&T's right-handed pitcher Xavier Meachem was one of those players.

Meachem was selected by the Miami Marlins in the tenth round with the 293rd overall pick, becoming the first Aggie taken this high in nine years.

He said he knew they were looking at him, but it was still a surprise.

"I can't even describe it. It was like an overwhelming feeling of joy," Meachem said.

As he heads to Miami and feelings of being drafted still fresh, Meachem says it is time to get to work.

