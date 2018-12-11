DURHAM, N.C. – Duke freshman Zion Williamson earned both ACC Player and Rookie of the Week honors after a strong opening week to the college basketball season.

Williamson averaged 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in No. 1 Duke's two season-opening wins against Kentucky and Army West Point. He also shot .815 (22-of-27) from the field over that span.

Williamson's 55 points are the second-most by any Duke player through the first two games under coach Mike Krzyzewski. Teammate RJ Barrett has scored 56.

Williamson, Barrett and the Blue Devils will continue the season at home against Eastern Michigan Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

