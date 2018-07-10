Joining us in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen are chefs Michael Carroll and Nate Cousineau from Bad Daddy Burger. On the menu today: Bad Daddy’s Homemade American Cheese and Daddy’s Philly plus their West Coast Sauce and Pastrami Reuben Burger. Enjoy!

Housemade American

Ingredients:

Shredded Colby Cheese (2 1/2 lbs)

Powdered Milk (1 1/2 oz)

Kosher Salt (1/2 tbsp)

Milk (18 oz)

Warm Water (1 oz)

Gelatin (1oz)

1) Mix warm water and gelatin in a separate container to allow the the gelatin to settle for about 5-10 minutes.

2) Heat Milk over a medium-low heat

3) Mix remaining ingredients in a large bowl

4) Once milk has reached 180 degrees add the gelatin in milk and stir thoroughly

5) Pour hot milk over cheese blend in the bowl

6) Fold ingredients together and place in appropriate sized container

7) Leave refrigerated for 6 hours minimum

8) Slice to desired thickness.

West Coast Sauce

Ingredients:

Minced Yellow Onions (1/4 cup)

Mayo (2 cups)

Ketchup (1/4 cup)

Apple Cider Vinegar (1/4 cup)

Relish (1/4 cup)

Sugar (1/3 cup)

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and mix until well blended.

© 2018 WFMY