This morning La Fiesta shows us a lighter side to Mexican cuisine with their Garden Burrito and Arroz Costero. Enjoy!

Garden Burrito

Large burrito filled with a festival of grilled veggies (green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, squash, and broccoli) also grilled pineapple and Spanish rice, all wrapped in a burrito covered with their famous cheese sauce and a touch of cilantro and rice.

Arroz Costero

A great combination of shrimp, chicken and clams sauteed with butter, onions, and a hint of garlic. This is all served over a bed of Spanish rice on a steamy skillet!

La Fiesta Arroz Costero

La Fiesta

