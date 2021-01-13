Steve Matthews is a US Combat Veteran, professional boxer, and a certified amateur boxing coach. In 2016 he opened up Punch 4 Pounds Kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — U.S. combat veteran Steve Matthews came home from Iraq in 2003 and was looking for his purpose in life.

He soon took up boxing, quickly rising through the amateur ranks, Matthews ended his career as a professional boxer.

In 2016, Matthews new it was time use his talents to help his community. So he began Punch4Pounds Kids. According to Matthews his organization was created to "become part of the solution, and impact numbers, and impact change inside our community"

Kids from grade school all the way to 12th grade can participate in this program.

Punch4Pounds is about more than teaching boxing. "It's various services that we provide. From the day school, to working with at risk youth. To our afterschool program. Closing academic, social, and emotional gaps for economically disadvantaged students. The mentoring, the fitness, countering obesity, and gang prevention through boxing and various other programs."

If you'd like to enroll your child in the Punch4Pounds program the link to their website is below.