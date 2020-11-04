CONWAY, Ark. — Easter weekend definitely looks different this year.

People lined up in their cars outside Elite Core Audio this weekend in Conway to get a socially distant family picture with the Easter bunny.

The company did everything for free and collected signs from small businesses to push people to buy local.

"It's been so much fun to see all the people, all the kids, all the dogs. People are truly having a great time with this," said Brennan Ward. "It's like this little magical time during this entire crazy pandemic that's happening."

Organizers for the event said they were averaging one car a minute and had nearly 200 cars come through for a picture.

If you're still trying to figure out a safe way to celebrate Easter on Sunday, you can click the link below to see a list of churches that will live-stream their services online.

