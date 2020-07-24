x
New blessing box in Stoneville

The community put it together to help find hunger in their area. They hope the idea will catch on in other areas.
Credit: WFMY News 2
Blessing box on Glenn Street in Stoneville

STONEVILLE, N.C. — We asked you on the Nextdoor app to send in positive news stories across the Triad. Boy, there are some good submissions.

Like a new blessing box in Stoneville. It's been there for about two weeks now on Glenn Street in front of Eliana's Garden.

Folks are able to leave seeds and produce for others to pick up. It's one way the community is fighting hunger in their area according to one of the organizers from Elianna's Garden.

"Put up a box and they'll come. I'd love to see efforts like this pop up all across the United States. Food insecurity is such a big problem everyone needs to be pulling together right now." said Stesha with Eliana's Garden.

