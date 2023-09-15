"I didn't know what to look for, but it was approved to be fixed," Bass said.



Unfortunately, she says no one ever followed back up with her warranty fix.



"By the time I called them on Monday, their number is disconnected," Bass said.



According to a sign on the front window of Flowers Flooring, it says they were accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Lechelle Yates with the BBB says they too can't get in contact with the company.



"We have marked them out of business because their phone is disconnected and their website is down. We have gotten 16 complaints about the company and none of them. We've had to close 9 as unanswered because we haven't gotten any response.



She says in the case of a warranty there may be some wiggle room but warranty's only work if a company is behind it.



"The product itself may be faulty and maybe she could work with a manufacturer to have them replace the product and find somebody else to do the work and pay for that," Yates said.



WFMY News 2 also tried calling the company several times but got no response.