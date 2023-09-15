FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The NC Attorney General confirms 52 complaints were made against the company Flowers Flooring. A triad woman says she has reached out to the company multiple times but hasn't heard anything back for an approved warranty fix.
"There are chips, I have wood that will pull up at the corners. We're talking about a $6,000 floor and to know there's no resolution," Angela Bass said.
For a year Bass says It's been tough enjoying the floors in her Forsyth County home.
In 2022, she got wooden floors installed by a local company called Flowers Flooring. After installation, she noticed several issues.
"There are gouges, there are holes from where it wasn't even installed correctly. There is a bunch of nail holes that weren't covered up," Bass said.
She reached out to the company and someone came out to examine the floors.
"I didn't know what to look for, but it was approved to be fixed," Bass said.
Unfortunately, she says no one ever followed back up with her warranty fix.
"By the time I called them on Monday, their number is disconnected," Bass said.
According to a sign on the front window of Flowers Flooring, it says they were accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Lechelle Yates with the BBB says they too can't get in contact with the company.
"We have marked them out of business because their phone is disconnected and their website is down. We have gotten 16 complaints about the company and none of them. We've had to close 9 as unanswered because we haven't gotten any response.
She says in the case of a warranty there may be some wiggle room but warranty's only work if a company is behind it.
"The product itself may be faulty and maybe she could work with a manufacturer to have them replace the product and find somebody else to do the work and pay for that," Yates said.
WFMY News 2 also tried calling the company several times but got no response.
The BBB says this situation is not considered a scam. Yates says it's hard to prove that a business intentionally took money knowing that they were not going to provide a product.
The Attorney General's Office says they are investigating the complaints. If you have a similar issue with the company they ask affected customers to please file a complaint with our office at ncdoj.gov/complaint or by phone at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.