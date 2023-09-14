Study shows employees leaving quickly after getting promoted

The trend exacerbates current staffing struggles at companies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study said some workers are celebrating their promotions by putting in their two weeks.

Researchers at payroll-services provider ADP said 29% of people quit their jobs within a month of their first promotion. This means one of the main tools used to keep people on the job may actually not prevent people from leaving.

The research shows the departure rate for workers who weren't promoted was 18%.

The Wall Street Journal tacked on data from Gallup in its analysis of this new study, adding only 31% of new managers consider themselves engaged at work. That's the lowest in about four years.

Pair that information with the fact that more than half of people are actively looking for new jobs, it leaves employers navigating complicated staffing issues.

Another interpretation of this data is promotions can make employees more desirable to outside employers.

For some workers, requests for salary expectations and other benefits may be better achieved by taking outside opportunities.

