CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surgeons at Atrium Health Mercy got into the Halloween spirit and sharpened their skills by carving a Jack-o'-lantern with a robot.

“We actually have a very special patient here in the operating room,” said Dr. Vedra Augenstein.

A pumpkin needing surgery is probably not what you'd expect.

“This poor pumpkin has a tumor we are about to remove,” said Dr. Augenstein.

But it's more than just saving the gourd. Five surgeons across multiple disciplines came together for the best patient care.

“We have a wonderful collaborative effort here at Atrium health so we really wanted to provide the patient with the best care possible,” said Dr. Augenstein.

Depending on the patient's needs, there is an entire expert care team to collaborate.

“We see a lot of patients from all over the country. Some are straightforward but others it requires a phone call to see what other experts would do,” Dr. Augenstein said.

The robotics used by the surgeons are particularly special. They're the only type of technology that you can view in 3D.

“It is much more accurate. The tremors are taking away. You can really suture with ones that are much tinier than a human hair. It is really phenomenal,” said Dr. Augenstein.

At the end of the day, the pumpkin came through the surgery.

“Alright everyone I think this operation was a success.”