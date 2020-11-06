Triad tech company's device measures body temperature in seconds

This device is being tested for schools in the area and businesses as well.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — GeekBox IT is based in Greensboro but its new technology may reach the far corners of the planet when it comes to containing coronavirus. John Longest helped to develop the device that uses thermal imaging to test your body temperature in as little as two seconds.

"We have benchmark testing that shows this, plus after putting it through the paces we have found that the body temperature is accurate to within 0.54 degrees, so half a degree accuracy," Longest said.

The company is in talks with area schools and businesses. Wesleyan Christian Academy is among the schools testing the device. Emily Orman is an early education specialist at the school. She said this technology is invaluable to the educational institutions in the area.

"They did a demonstration today and they were as accurate as they said. We checked it against a manual thermometer," Orman said. "To be able to get these readings on students within a second or two and to have that information automatically stored in our computers is a huge time saver with an increased safety factor."