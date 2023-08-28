Social media access could be leading to cyberbullying

Experts share that families have been less engaged with social media and school since the pandemic; it's one reason why bullying is going unchecked.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every new school year has its challenges, but kids in this generation are exposed to more bullying now more than ever. One of the biggest problems is that they can't get away from it when it comes to online forms of harassment like cyberbullying.

"It used to be that a problem between two classmates would have you outside in the playground," mental health expert Vince Callahan shared with WCNC Charlotte. "Once that was over you were back to being best friends and playing football."

Times have changed and so has the ways in which bullies are targeting other children in school. The problems are beginning for kids oftentimes before leaving elementary school. Part of the issue is the access to social media.

"Some of these kids, their entire self-esteem is dependent on what people think of me on social media," Callahan said.

As comments linger on social media, many kids can't just run from them. In a recent annual survey from the Boys and Girls Club of America says 40% of children and teenagers say they've been challenged with bullying at school within the past year, and 18% of those who responded say it linked back to social media and comments made there.

Callahan said the pandemic has changed things, and kids being isolated and babysat with devices, engagement with the family has suffered.