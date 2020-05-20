NASA astronauts arrive in Florida ahead of historic launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — They're here! Just one week out from blastoff, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have arrived in Florida to launch to the International Space Station on May 27.
The pair arrived Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Station after flying in from their home base at Johnson Space Center in Texas.
Behnken and Hurley will board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A as a part of the Demo-2 mission.
Liftoff for the May 27 launch is expected around 4:33 p.m. EST.
This will be the first crewed launch of astronauts from the U.S. since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011. Since then, NASA has relied on the Russian space program for missions to the ISS.
Once there, the pair will stay and work for one to four months before returning to Earth.
