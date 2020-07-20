The pink bunny with the drum has nothing on this device

The Power Bar by Eggtronic lives up to it's claims.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are plenty of portable power units available on the market for the techies that wish to be continually connected. And many of them promise great power but this one was one of the best I have ever used. Now, full transparency here, I have only used a few but this one is the best in my humble opinion.

The Power Bar by Eggtronic has multiple methods to keep you going. Two wireless charging spaces allow you two charge two phones at the same time. Add to that a dock for Apple watches as well as a USB C port for multiple cables and there's not much else you could ask for in a portable power source.

I used this to charge my cell phone from single digits multiple times in one day and there was still a great deal of power left. I could even charge my laptop to 100% by using the USB C to USB C cable I had. It comes with a USB C to lightning port cable as well so you can charge all your Apple products easily.