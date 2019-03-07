A mysterious radio signal has been traced to a galaxy far, far away. And, it's causing a stir among astronomers -- although nobody is sure what it is.

Research published this week in the journal Nature suggests the fast radio burst came from beyond the Milky Way. According to CNN, the radio waves originated in a galaxy 7.9 billion light-years away.

Scientists have previously been able to trace some repeating radio bursts across the universe. But, this signal was different. It was more of a single, quick burst. And, this situation would mark only the second time a signal of that nature has been traced, according to the cable network. The first one was recently traced to a galaxy 3.6 billion light-years away.

Although some people have speculated such signals could come from alien worlds, researchers aren't actually sure what's behind the signals. According to CNET, possible explanations include extraterrestrial intelligence or powerful neutron stars.

"Whatever the source turns out to be, it's worth remembering that the mysterious signals traveled billions of years to reach us, so if the explanation is aliens, they're some very ancient aliens," CNET reporter Eric Mack wrote.

Space.com says more data is needed to crack the puzzle. But, these recent breakthroughs mean we could have answers in the not-so-distance future.

What other people are reading right now:

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.