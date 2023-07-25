Floodplains expand in Guilford County. Is your home at risk?

A new floodplain on your property could mean you have to follow new protocol and even get flood insurance.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The home you’ve lived in for years could now be a risk of flooding.

Guilford County leaders said floodplains expanded in some parts of the County.

Floodplains are always changing, they can grow wider or get smaller.

For example on the preliminary floodplain map, the areas in red are parts of the county where floodplains have grown, meaning the area is more prone to flooding. The blue and white areas are where they’ve shrunk.

The new floodplains are mostly caused by changes in the natural environment and climate.

Tuesday state and county leaders met with home and business owners to share the draft flood maps with them, locate their plots of land and determine if it’s a risk.

Kaye Graybeal is Guilford County’s planning and development deputy director.

She said a new floodplain on your property could mean you have to follow a new protocol.

Do you know the level of flood risk for your home or business? Join us Tuesday, July 25 at 5:30 pm at the NC... Posted by Guilford County Government on Sunday, July 23, 2023

“You can build in the floodplain but you have to elevate the structure a couple of feet above that base flood elevation and meet certain building requirements,” Graybeal said. “So you must get a permit.”

FEMA and the state collect flood data every 10 to 15-years.

The map becomes final after a 90-day appeal period so property owners can assess any changes to the draft map and appeal them.

If part or all of you’re property is in a newly established floodplain Graybeal said you need to look into getting insurance.

“If they didn’t have floodplain insurance before they’re going to need it now,” Graybeal said. “If it’s just an accessory structure or not a habitable space like a garage floodplain insurance is not required with these new updates.”

The flood map is interactive.

You can select your property to see its risk level and get in-depth numbers related to your specific area.