How you can help the environment in 2021

One thing you might not have thought about when making your New Year's resolutions is the environment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One thing you might not have thought about when making your resolutions is the environment.

Here are a few tips from Keep Knoxville Beautiful on what you can do to go green in 2021.

If you don't already recycle, get started, and if you do, you can do more.

You could try composting or reusing old materials for creative projects.

Buy second hand when you can. If you want something new to wear, look at your local thrift stores.

When you're washing your clothes, wash them in cold water and air dry. This will save energy and lower your electric bill.

When getting groceries, shop seasonally and locally. You can help minimize the impact of how far food travels to grocery stores by shopping more at farmers' markets.