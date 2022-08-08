Rare white sea turtle found on NC's Outer Banks

HATTERAS, N.C. — A baby sea turtle with a rare ‘genetic deviation’ was found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
On July 27, park biologists found a 'leucistic' loggerhead sea turtle at the bottom of a nest.
That means the sea turtle has a whiter coloration than his siblings, making him very rare. But his white color doesn’t make him albino.
Albino turtles are white with pink eyes. This sea turtle is white with brown eyes!
The area has boomed with baby sea turtles since the first hatching on July 23.
Rangers snapped a few pictures before sending the little one on its way to the Atlantic Ocean.