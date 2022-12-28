How to recycle Christmas trees for big cats in North Carolina

If you would like to donate a tree there are some restrictions: the tree must be chemical-free and natural. Ornaments, flocking, and tinsel also can't come with it.

ROCKWELL, N.C. — Now that Christmas is over, you're probably looking at your Christmas tree wondering what you're going to do with it now.

If you’re thinking about throwing that tree on the side of the road, you should wait, because there is another option: dropping off your tree at Tiger World and getting free admission for each tree.

Tiger World is a big cat sanctuary located in Rockwell, North Carolina. It's a conservation and preservation site that houses different species, like lions and tigers, along with primates. Over 54 different species are represented at Lion World, including 14 endangered animals.

Tiger World will re-open Thursday December 29 and our Recycle ♻️ your Christmas 🎄 Tree program will begin. we will be thawed out by then. Can’t wait to see you! Posted by Tiger World on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The animals at Tiger World can't go back into the wild, but they're in good hands in Rockwell. It also helps that they get treats just like those old Christmas trees, which could show just why your domestic house cat loves getting into a mess with them.

You can find more information on how to recycle your tree on their website.

