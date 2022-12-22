Wildfires could be helping North Carolina wildlife population

In the years since a North Carolina wildfire, researchers have noticed twice as many birds and more biodiversity compared to areas not touched by the flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wildfires can pose a real threat to you and your family, but there's new research out of North Carolina showing how it might actually help out nature flying high above.

A study of a 2016 North Carolina wildfire could help out loggers and birds. Let's connect the dots.

Seven years ago wildfires burned more than 235 square miles of land in the North Carolina mountains. It took out hundreds of canopy trees that once covered the forest.

But other life was able to grow back fast.

In the years since the fire, researchers have noticed twice as many birds and more biodiversity compared to areas not touched by the flames.

MORE NEWS: Fight to prevent food waste increasingly turns to science

Without overhanging trees from above, it allowed new bird species to prosper. Researchers at NC State using the fire as a lesson to help bird populations across the country.

While wildfires cause safety concerns, the research could help decide where loggers harvest wood.

All this to help our friends in nature prosper.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.