Greensboro Science Center celebrates teacher appreciation day

May 6 teachers are invited to enjoy free admission to the Greensboro Science Center

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 6 is Teacher Appreciation Day and the Greensboro Science Center wants to celebrate teachers in our state.

So officials said, teachers, administrators, and district staff members who work for any public, private, or homeschool for grades pre-K through college can get free admission to the Greensboro Science Center on May 6.

In order to get free admission teachers will need to bring their teacher ID and sign in at the GSC's welcome desk.



That's not all officials said, teachers will also receive a 30% discount in the TriceraShop gift shop, 10% off at the MeerKat Cafe, and a chance to win an Aquarium Adventure for four.

That weekend, teachers will have the opportunity to experience the GSC's aquarium, museum, zoo, and new temporary exhibit, Sun, Earth, and Universe.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.