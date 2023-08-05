Beloved Greensboro Science Center crocodile 'Niles' moved to Houston facility

"He was a sassy, but good boy,"

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After 9 years, a local croc has found a new home.

Niles, a Nile crocodile at the Greensboro Science Center, has moved to a new facility outside of Houston, TX, GSC wrote on their Facebook page.

Niles was part of the science center since 2004 when he was just two years old. He was acquired as a confiscation. GSC said Nile crocodiles are often traded for their skin.

His lead keeper, Audrey said "Niles helped me build my confidence in working with crocodiles. He was an absolute joy to work with and I enjoyed seeing guests' excitement, especially during his feeds."

"It was rewarding working with Niles and learning more about crocodilians and Niles' individual personality. He was a sassy, but good boy and will be missed by all at the GSC," said another keeper, Elizabeth.

