Sensory-friendly nights at the Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center offers after-hours events specifically for guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder or PTSD.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center is hosting an after-hour event dedicated to providing an inclusive experience for all guests.

This is a night for people and their families to avoid crowds and loud noises or lights and enjoy science at their own pace.

The 2023's sensory-friendly night dates are on:

Thursday, March 23

Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 25

WHAT IS SENSORY NIGHT?

This after-hours event is designed specifically for guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder or PTSD, and their families and is a part of the organization’s Science for All initiative creating a universal experience for everyone.

TICKETS

Sensory Friendly Night tickets are $5 per person for guests ages 3 and older. Admission is free for GSC Members and children two and younger.

Tickets can be purchased on-site at the GSC’s admission window on the evening of the event. Tickets include admission to the GSC’s museum and aquarium, with special quiet and activity zones, games, and sensory backpacks available for loan.

MORE DETAILS

Parts of the zoo will be open until 7:00 p.m., though many animals may already be in their after-hours holding areas and not available for viewing.

More information, including downloadable resources like a map that highlights locations of exhibits and activities as well as locations with sensory extremes, can be found on the GSC’s website.

