Greensboro Science Center hippos beat the heat

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The heat is beating down on the Triad this weekend and everyone is feeling it. Including the pygmy hippos at the Greensboro Science Center.

GSC posted a video of how they're keeping the hippos cool!

Pygmy hippo and new mom Holly is shown eating some frozen apple chunks. Her daughter, Huckleberry, was keeping cool by swimming in her mom's water bowl.

"I swam outside with my mom all day," Huckleberry said. "We played mermaids and I looked at all the people."

So cute!! Check out the video here.

