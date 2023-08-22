Linnaeu's two-toed sloth coming to Greensboro Science Center biodome

Indie the Linnaeu's two-toed sloth will be the newest edition to the Greensboro Biodome.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is excited to unveil additional details regarding its groundbreaking expansion project, expedition rainforest - the Greensboro Biodome.

The Greensboro Biodome is a signature project designed to immerse visitors into the captivating and challenging world of rainforest conservation. This addition will redefine the GSC, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages.

Glenn Dobrogosz, the GSC's CEO, says the Greensboro Biodome will be the GSC's most ambitious project to date.

The GSC is excited to announce the arrival of their first animal to star for the Greensboro Biodome, an adorable and charismatic Linnaeau's two-toes sloth named Indie. A true ambassador of the rainforest, Indie will bring a touch of calm, charm, and fascination to the Greensboro Biodome.

"No pun intended, but we have been waiting for a long time to finally acquire Indie, as sloths have become an incredibly popular species for zoos and aquariums. We have been working with the AZA’s Species Survival Program® (SSP) for many years waiting for one to become our new Biodome ambassador," Jessica Hoffman-Balder, the GSC's VP of Animal Health and Welfare said. "Indie was definitely worth the wait!"

Linnaeus's two-toed sloths, also known as the southern two-toed sloth, unau, or Linné's two-toed sloth, range throughout Central America and northern South America, including portions of Brazil and Peru. Sloths are strictly arboreal, staying high in the canopy of tropical rainforests. However, despite being nearly immobile on the forest floor, they are surprisingly competent swimmers. Each strand of brownish-gray hair on a sloth has grooves running from top to bottom, where two species of blue-green algae grow. This greenish tint camouflages them in the forest canopy.

Indie is currently residing in the Amazon Exhibit of the GSC's Wiseman Aquarium until the completion of the Greensboro Biodome.

