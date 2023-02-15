What 2 See at the GSC: Saving the Red Panda

The Greensboro Science Center is part of a program aimed at propagating the Red Panda species.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center is hoping that their Red Panda Ravi may be the hope for the future of the species. Sounds like a lot of pressure but it's actually part of the S.S.P. or Species Survival Plan.

"That is basically a dating service for animals that are possibly headed for extinction," said keeper Kelly Rauch. "We partner with other accredited organizations and zoos and work together and try to pair the strongest genetics to ensure a healthy continuation of the species."

Rauch said they are loners in the wild and don't live in groups but they have a small family set up at the science center.

"These Red Pandas are different than those in the wild because they have grown up in captivity...and don't know any better. But we try to seek out pandas from different lineages so there aren't any issues with breeding because if the species was truly facing extinction, we could release them in the wild to repopulate our planet," Rauch said.

If you're interested, go to the Greensboro Science Center's website for more.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.