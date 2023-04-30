Sleepy anteater at Greensboro Science Center refuses to wake up

A video of staff trying to nuzzle Anteater Eury awake went viral on social media.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's no fun being woken up out of a good dream.

Anteater Eury at the Greensboro Science Center faced that same dilemma when staff tried repeatedly to get him to start his day.

The video went viral on social media and showed staff trying to nuzzle Eury, 22, awake.

Eury did not budge, he covered his ear-even going as far as to cover himself in his fur to avoid them.

The anteater did lift his head briefly to eat but quickly returned back to slumber.

We understand Eury everyone needs their beauty sleep.

