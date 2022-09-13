The science center's "Zoo Trek" program gets you up close to the animals

The Greensboro Science Center's Zoo Trek program allows you to even feed certain animals and teaches you more than what you get on the regular visits.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Zoo Trek program is like no other at the Greensboro Science Center.

It allows you to get an up-close look at some of the zoo animals alongside the animal keepers!

"You can learn from our experts as we provide enrichment and treats to animals from an exclusive, behind-the-scenes setting. You'll have a great time and may end up meeting our meerkats, cassowaries, lemurs, Aldabra tortoises, or trumpeter hornbills." said GSC Marketing team member Becca Robinson, "It is an incredible program because you learn about all of these species, their life at the GSC and conservation initiatives for their wild counterparts."

The Zoo Trek experience runs every weekend through Nov 4th.

Cost, per person: $55 Members / $55 Non-members + general admission

Availability: Saturdays & Sundays; 11am - 12:30pm

Capacity: 8 participants.

Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Participants under 18 must have a liability waiver signed by their parent/legal guardian. Minimum age: 8.

Tickets may be available on the day of your visit and can be purchased at the Information Desk in the lobby. NOTE: ticket sales end at 10 am the day of the experience.